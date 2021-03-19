Left Menu

Govt school in Pune receives cattle fodder instead of mid-day meal

In a shocking incident, a government school in Pune received cattle fodder instead of mid-day meal for students.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:16 IST
A Govt school in Pune received cattle fodder, instead of mid-day meal for students. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a shocking incident, a government school in Pune received cattle fodder instead of mid-day meal for students. Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Friday called the incident "unfortunate" and said that an inquiry has been demanded. Although the school is run by the Maharashtra government, the municipal corporation is responsible for only distribution among students, he clarified.

Several loaded bags of cattle fodder were checked by the concerned authorities, with one of the bags having 'Nutri Rich Pashu Aahar' (nutritious animal fodder) written on it. The mid-day meal scheme is a school meal program designed to improve the nutritional standing of school-age children across the country. As per the scheme, free lunches are supplied on working days for children in primary and upper primary classes in government, government-aided, local body, education guarantee scheme, and alternate innovative education centres. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

