Self-reliance in energy sector must for achieving goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday said that self-reliance in the energy sector is integral for achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Ramesh Pokhriyal riding Energy Swaraj Yatra Bus (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday said that self-reliance in the energy sector is integral for achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat. While riding the Energy Swaraj Yatra Bus from his residence to his office today, Pokhriyal said, "The climate change awareness is essential to attain sustainability. The self-reliance in the energy sector is integral in achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat."

The Education Minister said, "The Energy Swaraj Yatra Bus is fitted with solar energy and equipped to be a complete work cum residential unit. The bus is designed with the purpose to create a public movement towards the adoption of 100 per cent solar energy." He also appreciated Chetan Singh Solanki, a professor from IIT Bombay, who has conceptualised and built the Bus.

Solanki has pledged not to go home until 2030 and live and travel on the solar bus. The bus has facilities to go through all daily activities including sleeping, working, cooking, bathing, meeting, training, etc. The bus is fitted with 3.2 kW solar panels and 6 kWh of battery storage. The Energy Swaraj Yatra began in the year 2020 and will continue till 2030. He has been recently conferred with the Brand Ambassador of Solar Energy of Madhya Pradesh by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

