Left Menu

32 railway projects costing Rs 64,429 cr under different stages of development in Andhra: Piyush Goyal

As many as 32 railway projects costing Rs 64,429 crore covering a length of 5,704 km falling fully or partly in Andhra Pradesh are under the different stage of planning, approval and execution, informed Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:24 IST
32 railway projects costing Rs 64,429 cr under different stages of development in Andhra: Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 32 railway projects costing Rs 64,429 crore covering a length of 5,704 km falling fully or partly in Andhra Pradesh are under the different stage of planning, approval and execution, informed Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday. In a written reply to a question raised by Parimal Nathwani, Goyal said, "As on April 1, 2020, 32 railway projects (16 new lines and 16 doublings) costing Rs 64,429 crore covering a length of 5,704 km falling fully/partly in Andhra Pradesh are under the different stage of planning/approval/execution - out of which 336 km length has been commissioned at an expenditure of Rs 10,455 crore up to March 2020."

He said that the average annual budget allocation for infrastructure projects and safety works, falling fully/partly in Andhra Pradesh, during 2014-19 has increased to Rs 2,830 crore per year from Rs 886 crore per year during 2009-14. "Thus, an increase of 219 per cent over the average annual budget allocation of 2009-14. In 2019-20, budget allocation was raised further to Rs 3,885 crore, in 2020-21 it was increased to Rs 4,910 crore and in 2021-22 the highest ever budget outlay of Rs 5,812 crore has been proposed for these projects," the minister said.

During last three years (FY2019, FY2020 and FY2021), four double line and five Railway Electrification projects falling partly/fully in Andhra Pradesh have been included in budget subject to requisite approvals, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

Black Clover Chapter 286 will reveal backstory of twin brothers Nacht & Morgen

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"Congress' graph is down in Karnataka,party will be wiped out"

Bengaluru, Mar 19 PTI The Congress graph in Karnataka is down and it would soon be wiped out in the state as their leaders do not work at the ground level, unlike those of the BJP, senior party leader Arun Singh said here on Friday....Congr...

Raj Assembly passes 2 bills, House adjourned sine die

The Rajasthan Assembly passed two bills by voice vote on Friday, following which the budget session concluded and the House was adjourned sine die.Replying to the debate on the Rajasthan Municipalities Amendment Bill, 2021, Parliamentary Af...

US Defence Secretary commends India's leadership role in Indo-Pacific region

US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin on Friday commended Indias leadership role in the Indo-Pacific and growing engagement with like-minded partners across the strategically important region to promote shared goals.Austin arrived in India he...

Golf-Portugal Masters postponed due to travel restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Portugal Masters, which was scheduled to take place from April 29-May 2 at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, has been postponed due to travel difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the European Tour said on Friday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021