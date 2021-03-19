Left Menu

Massive fire breaks out at plastic factory in Ahmedabad's Vatva area

A massive fire broke out a plastic factory in the Vatva area of Ahmedabad on Friday evening.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:45 IST
Visuals of fire at a factory in Ahmedabad's Vatva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

36 fire tenders are currently present at the spot and are trying to douse the flames. No loss of human lives has been reported till now.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

