Completion of Four Years: Yogi Government aims to transform Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday completed four years in office. On the occasion, CM Yogi released a 'Development Book' and counted the BJP government's achievements. Addressing a press conference on the occasion, the CM said that when the BJP government was formed in the state in 2017, there were many villages without roads, schools or any development. "In some tribal villages, people didn't even have voting rights. We ensured that they were not deprived of any of the basic amenities and rights," said Adityanath.

Committed to the urban development along with rural areas of the state, the government implemented the 'Smart City Mission' in 10 cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Jhansi, Moradabad and Aligarh with projects worth Rs 20 thousand crores. With this the government also worked to develop 7 Nagar Nigams - Meerut, Ghaziabad, Ayodhya, Firozabad, Gorakhpur, Mathura-Vrindavan and Shahjahanpur as smart and safe cities under the Smart City scheme with state government funding. The government under CM Yogi with its pledge to deliver to the expectations of the poor strata of the state also laid extreme focus on the deprived and vulnerable sections in its budget for the FY 2021-22. With the aim to provide better standards of living to the poor, the Government carried out the construction of more than 17 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban)

The Yogi Government with its progress-oriented approach ensured basic civic amenities like clean water supply, sewerage, urban transport and parks to improve the quality of life for all, especially the poor in over 60 cities under the 'Amrut Yojna'. Working on its major goal of the cleanliness of river Ganga, under the Namami Gange programme, the Yogi government also effectively completed 16 projects, whereas, 22 projects are under construction and 6 projects are in the process of tendering. (ANI)

