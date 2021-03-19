With only 8 days to go for polls Purulia's tribal villagers unaware of election date, say no govt has made their life better

By Joymala Bagchi With only eight days to go for the first phase of assembly election in West Bengal, residents of tribal villages in Bandwan assembly constituency in Purulia district namely Kunchia, Guludi, Dhurbraj Kara, Burikhun, Salodia, and 10 to 15 others are still unaware of the election date.

Ironically when the entire state is buzzing with election fever, campaigns, roadshows and public meetings, none of the leaders have come here to talk to them and listen to their grievances. Locals said that from today wall writing has started with names and symbols of political parties.

Residents of these villages without revealing their identity told ANI, "We know that we have to go for voting but we are yet to know the date. However, our fate remains the same no matter who comes to power." These villages are suffering from acute water shortage and unemployment.

These villages are about 76 to 100 kilometres away from Purulia city. The state of Jharkhand comes between the main city and Purulia's tribal villages. Among these villages the lowest number of families staying in one village is 25 whereas the highest number crosses 100. Santhal and Kurmi tribes are the most common in this area.

The situation worsens during the summer due to extreme temperature where people are forced to skip baths following water crisis. The nearby pond inside the jungle although comes to the rescue. A tribe lives near the village called Burikhun takes bath, washes clothes and utensils and drinks water from the same pond.

The Mahali family that stays near a tubewell being built has to walk at least a kilometre to get drinking water. Same is the situation with Hembrum family. Basanti Hembrum who resides in Kunchia village told ANI, "Water crisis is what we have grown up with but since water level is going down, iron content in the nearby tubewells makes it unsuitable for drinking. We use it only to wash utensils and clothes."

Another villager Sasinath said, "Yes we do have extreme water shortage especially drinking water. We have to fetch drinking water from other places. In particular during May-June it becomes a painful affair. We request the govt for a water tanker." Ranjit Poira, 57, who sells imitation jewellery in local markets, lives in extreme poverty. He earns hardly Rs 50 to 100 and that too not regularly. His family consists of five members including him.

While talking to ANI Poira said, "Look at the condition of my house. It's a mud house and still in a dilapidated condition. We somehow arrange money to eat. How can we even think of renovating our house? I hoped for a Indira Awaas Yojana house but I kept on waiting and it never happened." The nearest govt hospital is 12 km away. However Kunchia has a sub centres that conducts a Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Transportation in these areas poses challenges. Limited bus service is available here with people mostly travelling on cycles or walking to reach the interior villages. Purulia has nine assembly constituencies namely Bandwan (ST), Baghmundi, Joypur, Purulia, Manbazar (ST), Kashipur, Para (SC) and Raghunathpur.

In 2016 assembly election Congress had won the Purulia and Baghmundi constituencies. Sudip Kumar Mukherjee who joined BJP after resigning from Congress will be contesting against Congress's Partha Pratim Banerjee. Sujoy Bandhopadhyay will be contesting from Trinamool Congress.

The sitting MP from Purulia Jyotirmay Singh Mahato belongs from Bharatiya Janata party. As per data available the provisional reports of Census India, population of Purulia in 2011 is 121,067. In education field, total literates in Purulia city are 89,000.

The total no. of slums in Purulia city are 9,205 in which population of 50,071 resides, which is 41.36 pc of total population of Purulia city. The first phase of polling will be held in five districts and 30 assembly seats that include Purulia, West Midnapore Part I, Bankura Part I, East Midnapore Part I and Jhargram.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held from March 27 to April 29. Results will be declared on May 2. (ANI)

