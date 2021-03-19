One-day lockdown to be imposed on March 21 in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur

Left Menu

A one-day lockdown will be imposed on Sunday, March 21 in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-03-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A one-day lockdown will be imposed on Sunday, March 21 in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. According to the state government directive, all schools and colleges in these three cities will remain closed till March 31.

The decision has been taken after the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh reported 1140 new COVID-19 cases, 556 recoveries and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state goes to 2,73,097. Till today, as many as 2,62,587 people have recovered from the disease in Madhya Pradesh. The active number of cases in the state stands at 6609. With the 7 new deaths due to COVID-19, the death toll in Madhya Pradesh reaches 3901. (ANI)

