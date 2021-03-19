Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook down, start trending on Twitter
The services of social media sites WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down on Friday night.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:40 IST
The services of social media sites WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down on Friday night. Many users, including those in India, were unable to access both Instagram and Facebook on Android and iOS. They were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" message.
According to DownDetector, a site that tracks outages, the technical glitch took place after 11 pm (IST). Several users took to microblogging site Twitter and wrote about their problems in accessing Facebook and Instagram, using the hashtag #instagramdown and #facebookdown. More details awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian-Americans taking over US, says Biden as they keep getting key positions
Path to NASA started way back watching Star Trek as a child, Indian-American Swati Mohan tells Biden
England batsmen are frankly not good enough in Indian conditions, says Strauss
16,838 new coronavirus infections in India, 113 deaths in last 24 hrs
US condemns infiltration across LoC, supports dialogue between India, Pakistan