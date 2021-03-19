Left Menu

EU sustainable finance advisers say green means green

Economic activities should be labelled as green investments only if they truly contribute to science-based goals to fight climate change, European Union advisers said on Friday, as countries in the bloc battle over whether to weaken planned finance rules. The European Commission has delayed finalising the climate section of its sustainable finance taxonomy until April.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 23:54 IST
EU sustainable finance advisers say green means green

Economic activities should be labelled as green investments only if they truly contribute to science-based goals to fight climate change, European Union advisers said on Friday, as countries in the bloc battle over whether to weaken planned finance rules.

The European Commission has delayed finalising the climate section of its sustainable finance taxonomy until April. The list of economic activities will from next year define what can be labelled as a sustainable investment. A draft proposal in November came under fire from governments upset the rules denied gas power plants a green label. Brussels then asked its advisers for recommendations on how the taxonomy treats investments in activities making efforts to become green.

Those recommendations, published on Friday, said the taxonomy already acknowledges this so-called transition finance. "There's actually lots of transition financing tools already in there. The point is that what was green before is still green," said Nathan Fabian, head of the advisory group, which includes experts from finance, industry and campaign groups.

For example, the taxonomy offers a green label to "transitional" activities that cannot yet be made fully sustainable, but which have emissions below industry average and do not lock in polluting assets. The advisers said a further option could to be to count as "green" the investments companies make to move a polluting activity towards complying with the taxonomy criteria over a 5 to 10 year period. Those investment plans would need to meet criteria developed by the advisers in future.

Ultimately, the advisers said, green activities must support the goal agreed by EU leaders in December to cut net EU greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% from 1990 levels by 2030. For power plants, that means emitting less than 97g of CO2 equivalent per KWh by 2030.

That is unlikely to placate the 10 EU governments, including Bulgaria and Poland, which have urged the Commission to change its plan to deem gas plants sustainable if they meet a 100g CO2e/KWh threshold. Denmark, Spain and three other countries last week urged the EU not to weaken the rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson gets his first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and urged the public to do the same, saying he did not feel a thing. Johnson, 56, was admitted to an intensive care unit last year an...

Uttarakhand CM meets senior BJP leader

In his first visit to the national capital, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat met BJP president J P Nadda and party general secretary organisation B L Santhosh on Friday.He also held meetings to review ongoing works in the pilgr...

Merkel says "our motto is "vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate"

The German governments motto to tackle the coronavirus pandemic is vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate and it will soon have more flexibility to offer people shots, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.Deliveries of additional doses from Bio...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. yields ease from 14-month highs, oil bounces back

Benchmark U.S. bond yields edged back from 14-month highs on Friday as investors digested the Federal Reserves move to let a key leverage exemption expire, while oil prices rebounded after getting pummeled a day earlier.Wall Streets main in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021