NGT accepts panel recommendations regarding protection of environment in Govardhan and surrounding areas

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has accepted the recommendations of the oversight committee regarding the protection of the environment in Govardhan and surrounding areas, particularly Giriraj Parvat (Hill) near Mathura-Vrindavan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 13:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Sushil Batra The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has accepted the recommendations of the oversight committee regarding the protection of the environment in Govardhan and surrounding areas, particularly Giriraj Parvat (Hill) near Mathura-Vrindavan.

The committee has recommended that the progress regarding certain essential environmental protection measures, like the development of a permanent dumping site, boundary wall around the protected forest sewage network around Govardhan/Radhakund needs to be improved. The construction of the Radhakund Bypass needs to be expedited. There needs to be more urgency in starting the work of the service road. The construction of multi-level parking needs to be expedited, the committee has recommended. The committee has also recommended that the "action plan for cleaning of nine Kunds should be made on an urgent basis. All encroachments on the Parikrama Marg need to be removed. Proactive efforts are made for the vacation of stay orders. Chief Secretary UP should review the progress at least once in a quarter to ensure inter-departmental coordination".

The NGT bench, headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel in an order passed on March 18, stated that "we do not see any reason not to accept the recommendations of the oversight committee. The committee constituted in terms of the order of this tribunal dated 31.08.2020 may ensure compliance of the above recommendations and completion of the pending work by continuing its monitoring". The tribunal made the order while hearing the plea filed in 2013 for the protection of the environment in Govardhan and surrounding areas, particularly Giriraj Parvat (Hill) near Mathura-Vrindavan. According to the petitioner, on account of the spiritual and cultural significance of the area, eight to 10 million pilgrims from different parts of the world visit the Parikrama (path for walking around a sacred place) of Goverdhan every month. They also visit the temple of Giriraj Ji, Radha Kund, and other holy places in the vicinity. However, on account of the negligence of the authorities, there were challenges to the environment like illegal felling of trees, encroachments, unscientific dumping of solid waste, and discharge of untreated sewage. (ANI)

