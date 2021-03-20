Left Menu

Power outages hit part of Japan's Miyagi prefecture following quake, utility says

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 20-03-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 15:18 IST
Power outages hit part of Japan's Miyagi prefecture following quake, utility says
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Part of Japan's northeastern prefecture of Miyagi was hit by power outages on Saturday, utility Tohoku Electric Power Co said, after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit the region.

Around 200 hundred homes in the prefecture were without power, the utility said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition intercepts and destroys Houthi drone -Saudi TV

The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemens Houthi group on Saturday said it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched towards the southern city of Khamis Musheit.The Iran-aligned group on Friday said it targeted an oil re...

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin condoles death of IAF pilot in Mig-21 Bison accident

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday condoled the death of a Group Captain of the Indian Air Force in an accident involving a Mig-21 Bison aircraft in Gwalior this week. First and foremost, I would like to express my deepest condol...

Magnitude 7.2 quake hits northern Japan, 1 metre tsunami - NHK

An earthquake struck northeastern Japan on Saturday, hitting areas devastated by the 2011 disaster and generating a tsunami of 1 metre, public broadcaster NHK said. The quake hit the coast of Miyagi Prefecture at 626 p.m. 0926 GMT and had a...

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19, says his top aide on health.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19, says his top aide on health....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021