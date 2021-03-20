Power outages hit part of Japan's Miyagi prefecture following quake, utility says

Power outages hit part of Japan's Miyagi prefecture following quake, utility saysReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 20-03-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 15:18 IST
Part of Japan's northeastern prefecture of Miyagi was hit by power outages on Saturday, utility Tohoku Electric Power Co said, after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit the region.
Around 200 hundred homes in the prefecture were without power, the utility said.
