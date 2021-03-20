Saudi-led coalition intercepts and destroys Houthi drone -Saudi TV

The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthi group on Saturday said it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched towards the southern city of Khamis Musheit.

The Iran-aligned group on Friday said it targeted an oil refinery in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. The kingdom's energy ministry said the attack caused a fire but was brought under control.

