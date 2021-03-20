Left Menu

MNM chief Kamal Haasan bets on walk, chats to canvass votes

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 20-03-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 16:09 IST
MNM chief Kamal Haasan bets on walk, chats to canvass votes
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@iamkamalhaasan)

Actor-politician, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan is betting big on casual interactions with people like when he goes on a walk to canvass votes for the April 6 Assembly polls.

Haasan, who is debuting from Coimbatore South Assembly constituency here, went for a walk in the flower market and R S Puram areas on Saturday morning and people vied with each other to click selfies and converse with him.

After visiting Amman Kulam locality, he said people faced hardship to get access to even very basic amenities and vowed to address their issues.

His visit to a restaurant to have coffee saw fans surround him. A man sung a popular number from his 1992 Tamil flick 'Devar Magan' and replaced the lyrics to suit the actor's political innings.

The actor, all smiles, acknowledged the fan's affection by nodding his head. As several people tried to get close to him, someone stepped on his foot by mistake, leading to swelling.

Since Haasan recently underwent a follow-up surgery on his leg, doctors' advice was taken and he was advised rest for a while and accordingly, there would be some changes in his propaganda schedule, MNM said.

Hassan's nomination papers, meanwhile, has been accepted by poll authorities following scrutiny, it said in a release.

The star value of the actor, active in the tinsel world since the 1970's, could be gauged from the fact that wherever he went, a number of people tried to have a word with him or wished him well.

When he traveled to nearby Tirupur district in a helicopter for campaigning, many locals turned up at the college ground, used as a helipad, to see him.

After he left the spot by road for poll propaganda, his chopper continued to be the center of attraction and people eagerly took selfies in front of it.

Haasan, after choosing to fight from this textile city, has been staying here for about a week and personally interacting with people.

The other day when he traveled in an autorickshaw, a youngster on a motorbike chased the three-wheeler and wished him well.

He went on a walk around the site of a yet-to-be-completed overbridge and lashed out at the AIADMK government for not completing the project and over corruption.

However, whether his cinematic charisma would translate into votes and catapult his fledgling party into a decisive political force remains to be seen.

Besides following the conventional campaign, DMK president M K Stalin, ahead of the 2016 Assembly polls, reached out to the people by going on a walk in every town he visited and by having tea in local shops, and so on.

In 2018, Haasan launched Makkal Needhi Maiam, pitching a 'Centrist' line. His party garnered 3.77 percent votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and got 15,75,640 valid votes out of the 4,18,25,669, total valid votes polled in Tamil Nadu.

The MNM, which will be fighting the Assembly polls for the first time, has firmed up an alliance with actor Sarathkumar led All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi and Indiya Jananayaga Katchi.

AIADMK has been in power in Tamil Nadu since 2011 and DMK is putting its best foot forward to capture power from its arch-rival, while MNM has been trying to position itself as the only alternative to the Dravidian majors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman, son electrocuted as high-tension wire falls on houses

A 65-year-old woman and her son were electrocuted while two others sustained injuries when a high-tension wire fell on some houses at a village here, police said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police Shivhari Meena said the incident took pl...

Denmark reports two cases of serious illness, including one death, after AstraZeneca shot

Denmark said on Saturday that one person had died and another fell seriously ill with blood clots and cerebral hemorrhage after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination. The two, both hospital staff members, had both received the Astr...

Music festival to celebrate inclusivity

In an attempt to highlight the importance of community and celebrate inclusiveness, a music festival on Sunday will offer a day-long experience of Hindustani classical, sufi, folk, and qawwali music at the Sunder Nursery here. Presented by ...

Golf-Bryan strips down to boxers to complete shot from mud at Honda Classic

American Wesley Bryan was in no mood to let mud or water prevent him from completing the sixth hole at the Honda Classic on Friday, as he ditched his shoes and trousers to play himself out of a sticky situation in the second round. A waywar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021