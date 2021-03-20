Indian Railway issues guidelines to prevent crime against women

The Indian Railways on Saturday issued guidelines to prevent crime against women in trains and on railway premises. According to the Ministry of Railways, the guidelines include an action plan, preventive measures, sensitization, surveillance over the identified vulnerable area, notice for passengers, and special measures.

The guidelines also advise Zonal Railways and Production Units to act proactively, may need to implement various other mechanisms to ensure the safety of women depending upon local conditions and circumstances, stated the ministry release. There are 23 million passengers who travel through Indian Railways every day, out of which 20 percent are women with 4.6 million in numbers, as per the statement.

The action plan is to be classified in the Short Term & Long Term Plan. Short Term plan should be implemented immediately from the existing resources on priority without any delay whereas Long Term Plan may include improvement of basic infrastructure, CCTV, light masts, etc -- which may take a reasonable time -- should be chased with concerned authorities on a regular basis and till such time it is completed, the focus should be kept on temporary minor works that can be effective in improving the situation, the ministry has informed.

Guidelines issued by Indian railways include the following areas. Proper lighting arrangements should be ensured covering all vulnerable places identified in railway stations, circulating area, parking, FOBs, approach roads, ends of platforms, yards, washing lines, DEMU / EMU Car sheds, saloon sidings, maintenance depots, etc.

Sensitization of all railway employees and contractual staff may be done. Staff engaged in checking rolling stocks, porters and hawkers/vendors should be encouraged to report the incident without loss of time to the Police/RPF or the station master. The help of NGOs may also be obtained for this purpose. CCTV surveillance system should be used effectively. Time to time audit of the cameras installed and the area covered by them should be done. It should be ensured that all the persons visiting the railway platform/ passenger area are caught on the cameras.

Escort parties to be briefed properly about the steps to eradicate chances of such heinous crime in train. They should be extra cautious during the night. Though the details of helpline numbers are printed on the reverse of train tickets, helpline numbers provided by railways should be widely publicized.

