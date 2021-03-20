Left Menu

Delhi reports 813 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily spike this year

Delhi on Saturday witnessed a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases with 813 new infections, the highest single-day spike which the national capital has registered this year. According to the latest figures released by the health department, two people died of the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 17:17 IST
Delhi reports 813 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily spike this year
Representation image.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi on Saturday witnessed a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases with 813 new infections, the highest single-day spike which the national capital has registered this year. According to the latest figures released by the health department, two people died of the viral disease in the last 24 hours. The city's positivity rate stands at 1.07 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 4.71 per cent.

The infection tally in the national capital has gone up to 647,161 and a total of 10,955 fatalities due to the disease have been recorded so far. Of the total cases, 3,409 are active. As many 6,32,797 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far with 567 recoveries recorded between Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, Delhi had reported 716 new COVID-19 cases, 471 recoveries and four deaths while on Thursday, the national capital registered 607 fresh COVID-19 cases. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that all the people of Delhi could be vaccinated in three months if the Centre relaxes the parameters of vaccination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Child crushed to death by autorickshaw in Nagpur

A one-and-half-year-old boy was crushed to death under the rear wheel of an autorickshaw in Bhandewadi area of Nagpur, police said on Saturday.Ishaan Mane was playing on the street in front of his house near Gajanan Maharaj Mandir at around...

Health News Roundup: Scientists probe new theories on AstraZeneca shot; Europe aims to get vaccinations back on track after clearing AstraZeneca shot and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Scientists probe new theories on whether AstraZeneca shot linked to blood clotsScientists are exploring several possibilities that might explain at least 18 reports of extremely rare bloo...

AP SEC files plea in HC seeking CBI probe into "leak of privileged communication" between him and Guv

Amaravati, Mar 20 PTI Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar filed a petition in the High Court on Saturday seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged leak of privileged communication...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Space and sea explorer dives to deepest point on EarthSpace and sea explorer Richard Garriott is the first person in the world to have explored the North Pole, the South Pole, flown to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021