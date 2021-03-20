Left Menu

ZSI starts tagging Olive Ridley turtles at Odisha's Gahirmatha to track migration path

The Zoological Survey of India ZSI in collaboration with the Odisha forest department has started tagging endangered Olive Ridley turtles on the Gahirmatha coast in Kendrapara district to track their migration path, officials said on Saturday.More than 1,000 turtles have so far been fitted with metallic flipper tags, and the exercise is being conducted to obtain information about the reproductive biology of the marine species, they said.The ZSI has taken up the project with the state forest department and started tagging the turtles at the Gahirmatha nesting site last week.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 20-03-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 17:23 IST
ZSI starts tagging Olive Ridley turtles at Odisha's Gahirmatha to track migration path
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) in collaboration with the Odisha forest department has started tagging endangered Olive Ridley turtles on the Gahirmatha coast in Kendrapara district to track their migration path, officials said on Saturday.

More than 1,000 turtles have so far been fitted with metallic flipper tags, and the exercise is being conducted to obtain information about the reproductive biology of the marine species, they said.

''The ZSI has taken up the project with the state forest department and started tagging the turtles at the Gahirmatha nesting site last week. We have planned to attach the tags to 30,000 Olive Ridleys,'' Rajnagar divisional forest officer Bikash Chandra Dash said.

Earlier in January, the sea turtles were tagged at the mouth of Rushikulya river, another mass nesting site of the marine species, in the state.

The Wildlife Institute of India had tagged the turtles in 1997 and 2011 on the Gahirmatha coast, he said.

''Some of Olive Ridley sea turtles which were tagged at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara more than a decade ago, returned to the site to lay eggs. They are known to migrate over thousands of kilometers between their nesting beaches and feeding grounds. The tagging helps us in studying their migratory routes and areas of foraging,'' a ZSI official said.

The Olive Ridley turtles turn up in millions for mass nesting along the Odisha coast every year.

Around 3 lakh turtles have turned up for their annual sojourn of mass nesting at Gahirmatha beach under the Bhitarkanika National Park this year, the forest official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Child crushed to death by autorickshaw in Nagpur

A one-and-half-year-old boy was crushed to death under the rear wheel of an autorickshaw in Bhandewadi area of Nagpur, police said on Saturday.Ishaan Mane was playing on the street in front of his house near Gajanan Maharaj Mandir at around...

Health News Roundup: Scientists probe new theories on AstraZeneca shot; Europe aims to get vaccinations back on track after clearing AstraZeneca shot and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Scientists probe new theories on whether AstraZeneca shot linked to blood clotsScientists are exploring several possibilities that might explain at least 18 reports of extremely rare bloo...

AP SEC files plea in HC seeking CBI probe into "leak of privileged communication" between him and Guv

Amaravati, Mar 20 PTI Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar filed a petition in the High Court on Saturday seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged leak of privileged communication...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Space and sea explorer dives to deepest point on EarthSpace and sea explorer Richard Garriott is the first person in the world to have explored the North Pole, the South Pole, flown to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021