COVID-19: Lockdown extended in Nagpur till March 31

In wake of increasing COVID-19 cases, Nagpur district authorities on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown till March 31.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-03-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 17:36 IST
Visuals from Nagpur. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In wake of increasing COVID-19 cases, Nagpur district authorities on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown till March 31. Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut said, "In wake of increasing Covid-19 cases, restrictions (lockdown) will continue in Nagpur till March 31. Vegetables and other essentials shops to remain open till 4 pm."

In this period, restaurants will remain open until 7 pm while online food delivery will be allowed until 11 pm, Raut added. However, schools and colleges will remain closed till March 31. "The scheduled examinations will be conducted with COVID-19 guidelines," he said.

Citing that the situation is very serious in the city, Raut urged citizens to cooperate with the administration and adhere to COVID-19 protocols. The district has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days and reported 3,235 new coronavirus infections on Friday.

A total of 40,953 new coronavirus cases and 23,653 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the health ministry informed on Saturday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

