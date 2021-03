Surabhi Vanidevi wins Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar graduates constituency

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate and former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao's daughter Surabhi Vanidevi has won the election from Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar graduates constituency defeating sitting BJP candidate N Ramchander Rao.

The final result for Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam has not yet been declared. Polling for the two Graduates' constituencies was held on March 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)