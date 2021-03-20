Left Menu

India carrying out uranium exploration in Arunachal

PTI | Hyderabd | Updated: 20-03-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 19:13 IST
India carrying out uranium exploration in Arunachal

Uranium exploration has been taken up in Arunachal Pradesh by the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research, a senior official has said.

AMD is a constituent unit of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

''AMD is carrying out detailed geological investigations for uranium in parts of Arunachal Pradesh,'' AMD director D K Sinha told PTI in an email response.

Uranium is used as fuel in nuclear reactors.

Singa was responding to reports about AMD taking up uranium exploration in the north-eastern state, near the India-China border.

The AMD has a mandate to identify and evaluate mineral resources of uranium, thorium, zirconium, titanium and others and rare earths containing uranium and thorium in the potential geological domains of the country, Sinha said.

A seminar on ''Radiation and Environment'' was organised here recently under the aegis of the Indian Nuclear Society (INS) in the premises of AMD.

Sinha, Chairman of Indian Nuclear Society, Hyderabad Chapter, said the seminar was organised to spread awareness in society on the benefits of nuclear science and technology to mankind and removing the myths on its environmental impact.

Scientists and academicians, who attended the seminar, felt that nuclear energy is a ''long term'' source of green energy.

It would be required in future to achieve the desired goal of low-carbon footprint and others, an official release said.

For implementing its mandate to identify and evaluate uranium resources, the AMD takes up investigations across the country from Regional Exploration and Research Centres located at New Delhi, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, Shillong, Jaipur, Nagpur and Hyderabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Focus on new areas opened up by govt: Sitharaman to students

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the opening up of areas that were till now completely reserved for the governmentoffers immediate possibility for university graduates to become entrepreneurs.The private sectorhas ...

U'khand CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 120 crore in Haridwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday inaugurated projects worth Rs 120 crore in Haridwar and said efforts will be made for a grand Haridwar Kumbh.The chief minister said earlier there was confusion over coronavirus and ...

Maha minister Aaditya Thackeray tests positive for coronavirus

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and urged people not to let their guard down.Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said, On having mild symptoms of COVID-19. I had myself tested and I am...

EPFO net new enrolments grows 27.79 pc to 13.36 lakh in Jan

Net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO grew by 27.79 per cent to 13.36 lakh in January compared to the same month in 2020, according to the payroll data released on Saturday, providing a perspective on formal sector employment am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021