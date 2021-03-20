Left Menu

Guj: 46 of 149 birds, animals in zoo near SoU dead in 2 years

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 20-03-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 19:40 IST
A total of 46 of the 149 animals and birds brought to the 'Jungle Safari' near the Statue of Unity in Kevadia have died in a span of two years, the Gujarat government informed the Assembly on Saturday.

Of the 46 animals and bird that have died, five, comprising two alpacas, two llamas and one wallaby, were brought here from different countries, while the rest 41 were from other states, Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava said in the House.

These 41 animals and birds included a marmoset, a ring-tail lemur and 39 birds of different varieties, including conures, lady amherst pheasant and macaw parrots.

The minister said the 149 animals and birds were brought to the Jungle Safari, a zoological park, at a cost of Rs 5.39 crore, and include 22 animals and birds from abroad.

The Jungle Safari, officially known as the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, is spread over 375 acres at seven levels.

