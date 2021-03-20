Left Menu

Param Bir Singh levelled allegations against me to save himself from legal action: Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday refuted all the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against him, saying that the police officer levelled them to save himself from legal action.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-03-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 20:54 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday refuted all the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against him, saying that the police officer levelled them to save himself from legal action. Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh said, "Sachin Waze's direct links in Antilia Case and Mansukh Hiren Case are coming forward. Param Bir Singh is afraid that its connections will reach up to him. He has made these false allegations to save and protect himself from legal action,"

Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said NIA and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are investigating Sachin Waze's case professionally and Param Bir Singh has been transferred as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that investigation can be done without any hindrance. The top police cop, who was recently transferred, has alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister had asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore for him every month.

The officer has made these allegations in a letter written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

