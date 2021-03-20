Left Menu

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-03-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 21:02 IST
Restrictions in Nagpur to continue with partial relaxation

Restrictions imposed in Nagpur district will continue with some relaxations from March 22 to March 31 in view of rising coronavirus cases, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said on Saturday.

In Nagpur city, restaurants and eateries can operate till 7 pm while shops can remain open till 4 pm, and all offices -- private and government -- can function with 25 per cent staff.

Nagpur is under complete lockdown since March 15 which is to continue till Sunday.

Raut, who is guardian minister for the district, held a review meeting with local officials and also consulted experts, journalists and representatives of all political parties on contiunation of restrictions.

BJP leader and local MLA Devendra Fadnavis also attended the meeting while Union minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari and state home minister Anil Deshmukh took part in the meeting virtually.

The number of coronavirus patients in the district is increasing considerably since March 15 from around 2,000 new cases daily to more than 3,500 this week, Raut said.

The administration was implementing the restrictions without letting them affect the economic activity, the minister said.

Vaccination would be ramped up to 40,000 persons every day from the curent 20,000 by opening 150 new vaccination centers in rural area and another 150 in the city, he said.

In a fresh circular, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation said malls, cinema halls, gardens, gyms, swimmingpools, lawns/marriage halls, schools, colleges, coaching classes will continue to remain closed till March 31.

Schools and colleges will be allowed to carry on online classes but can summon only 25 per cent teaching staff for holding such classes.

Sports events as well as religious, political and social programs will not be allowed and weekly markets will remain closed.

Restaurants, hotels and eateries will be allowed to operate till 7 pm in theevening with 50 percent capacity, while online home delivery of food will be allowed till 11 pm.

Both government and private offices will be allowed to function with 25 per cent capacity.

Shops will be allowed to remain open till 4pm and milk/ dairy centers till 7 pm.

But this restriction will not be applicable to medical services, medical stores, newspapers/ media- related services, petrol pumps, gas agencies, transport services, construction sites, industries, postal services, insurance services, cold storages and agriculture produce market committees (APMCs).

On Saturdaythe district registered 3,679 new coronavirus cases and 29 deaths.

