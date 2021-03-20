Left Menu

Farmer leader Ugrahan tests positive for coronavirus

Farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan, whose outfit is taking part in the stir against the Centres farm laws, has tested positive for coronavirus.The 75-year-old Bharti Kisan Union Ekta-Ugrahan president was tested for the infection on March 17 at a private hospital in Bathinda, said a doctor on Saturday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-03-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 21:40 IST
Farmer leader Ugrahan tests positive for coronavirus
The 75-year-old Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) president was tested for the infection on March 17 at a private hospital in Bathinda, said a doctor on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan, whose outfit is taking part in the stir against the Centre's farm laws, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 75-year-old Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) president was tested for the infection on March 17 at a private hospital in Bathinda, said a doctor on Saturday. Ugrahan had complained of fever, said the doctor while talking to reporters in Bathinda. Meanwhile, the farmer leader in a video message said he is fine and will soon join the stir against the farm laws. "I fell sick a few days ago. Then I tested positive for coronavirus. I am fine. I will join you (protesting farmers) in a couple of days.

There is no need to worry," said Ugrahan in the video clip. BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said Ugrahan is undergoing treatment at a hospital and he is fine. The faction led by Ugrahan is one of the biggest farmer bodies in Punjab and has been participating in the stir against the Centre's farm laws at the Delhi borders. Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the ''mercy'' of big corporations.

However, the Centre has maintained that the new laws will bring better opportunities to farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scoreboard of India Women vs SA Women 1st T20I

Scoreboard of the first T20 International between India Women and South Africa Women here on Saturday.India Women Innings Smriti Mandhana c Anne Bosch b S Ismail 11 Shafali Verma st Sinalo Jafta b N Mlaba 23 Harleen Deol c S Ismail b Anne B...

Congress manifesto in Assam: law to scrap CAA, farm loan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday released his partys election manifesto for Assam, making five guarantees that included Rs 2,000 per month for every housewife and law to nullify the Citizenship Amendment Act.The Congress also promis...

Three PAC battalions to be named after women warriors: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced to set up three PAC battalions, which will be named after women warriors. Addressing a gathering at an event organised on the death anniversary of Rani Avantibai Lodhi, Chie...

India inches closer to 4.5 crore covid vaccination mark with 16 lakh doses given today

Union Health Ministry in its daily vaccination update on Saturday said the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.36 crore with 16 lakh inoculated today. A total of 4,36,75,564 vaccine doses hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021