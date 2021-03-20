Kejriwal to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Punjab on Sunday

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Punjab on Sunday in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

The AAP, in a statement, said the Kisan Mahapanchayat will be held at Anaj Mandi, Bagha Purana and Moga.

Advertisement

Kejriwal will also address a Kisan Mahapanchayat at Huda Maidan in Jind, Haryana on April 4.

The chief minister earlier held a mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

''The Aam Aadmi Party has been with the farmers since the beginning. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will lend his voice to this pertinent issue at tomorrow's Kisan Mahapanchayat,'' the AAP said.

The party has strongly come out in favour of the farmers protesting against the new farm laws and Kejriwal has visited the Singhu border twice and extended his support to the farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)