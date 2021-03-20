Left Menu

January 26 violence in Delhi was ‘govt plan': Naresh Tikait

Hence, one person from every family of a farmer, should be ready to go to the Ghazipur border protest site. Tikait alleged the BJP is seeking votes in West Bengal in the name of Lord Ram.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 20-03-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 23:00 IST
January 26 violence in Delhi was ‘govt plan': Naresh Tikait
Addressing a mahapanchayat at Puwaya, Tikait said, ''The BJP government itself engineered the violence in Delhi, and insulted the farmers. Image Credit: Facebook (NareshTikait)

Bharatiya Kisan Union chairman Naresh Tikait Saturday alleged the BJP government was behind the January 26 violence in Delhi, and it is ''insulting'' farmers.

Addressing a mahapanchayat at Puwaya, Tikait said, ''The BJP government itself engineered the violence in Delhi, and insulted the farmers.

''The BJP government is the biggest enemy of the farmers. There still is time for all farmers to unite, otherwise, they will reach to the brink of destruction.'' He also claimed that whatever happened in Delhi during the farmers' tractor march on January 26, ''was a plan of the government, and the accused were also people of the government". ''The farmers have been called terrorists, Khalistanis, members of tukde-tukde gang and parasites. But we are anti-government, we are against the policies of the government,'' he said.

He also said, ''We will not allow the farmers to get deceived, and all the talks will be held with Samyukt Kisan Morcha. Hence, one person from every family of a farmer should be ready to go to the Ghazipur border (protest site).'' Tikait alleged the BJP is seeking votes in West Bengal in the name of Lord Ram. ''In Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, it worked out, but it will not work in future, because Lord Ram was from our clan,'' he said. During their January 26 parade, many of the protesters, driving tractors, had stormed the Red Fort, with some of them hoisting religious flags on its domes and on the flagstaff at the ramparts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scoreboard of India Women vs SA Women 1st T20I

Scoreboard of the first T20 International between India Women and South Africa Women here on Saturday.India Women Innings Smriti Mandhana c Anne Bosch b S Ismail 11 Shafali Verma st Sinalo Jafta b N Mlaba 23 Harleen Deol c S Ismail b Anne B...

Congress manifesto in Assam: law to scrap CAA, farm loan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday released his partys election manifesto for Assam, making five guarantees that included Rs 2,000 per month for every housewife and law to nullify the Citizenship Amendment Act.The Congress also promis...

Three PAC battalions to be named after women warriors: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced to set up three PAC battalions, which will be named after women warriors. Addressing a gathering at an event organised on the death anniversary of Rani Avantibai Lodhi, Chie...

India inches closer to 4.5 crore covid vaccination mark with 16 lakh doses given today

Union Health Ministry in its daily vaccination update on Saturday said the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.36 crore with 16 lakh inoculated today. A total of 4,36,75,564 vaccine doses hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021