Left Menu

Fire breaks out in tent at Singhu border: SKM

A fire broke out in a tent at Delhis Singhu border where farmers have been protesting the Centres three agri laws, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha claimed on Saturday. Sukhwinder Singh, a protester, said the incident took place around 10 am near an under-construction flyover where the tent was put up.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 23:02 IST
Fire breaks out in tent at Singhu border: SKM
Dilpreet Singh, a resident of Punjab's Patiala district who is taking part in the agitation, said a man named Rajwant Singh was injured in the incident. Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out in a tent at Delhi's Singhu border where farmers have been protesting the Centre's three agri laws, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha claimed on Saturday. Sukhwinder Singh, a protester, said the incident took place around 10 am near an under-construction flyover where the tent was put up. However, there was no official word about the incident from the police or the fire department. The tent was completely burnt, said the Morcha, which is heading the agitation. A man was also injured while trying to extinguish the blaze. The incident took place after a cylinder caught fire, the SKM claimed. There were around 10 to 12 people inside the tent when the blaze broke out. Five mobile phones, 20 mattresses, 20 chairs and a dry ration was destroyed, it said, adding that a fire tender from Kundali doused the fire.

Dilpreet Singh, a resident of Punjab's Patiala district who is taking part in the agitation, said a man named Rajwant Singh was injured in the incident. ''The fire broke out when we were making tea. Rajwant was injured while dousing the fire. There were 12 to 13 people in the tent. We will make our new tent tomorrow,'' Dilpreet said. Hundreds of farmers are camping at Delhi's borders points at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri since November demanding that the Centre repeal the three contentious farm laws and make a new one that would ensure a legal guarantee on the MSP. Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their products anywhere in the country.

The protesting farmers, on the other hand, have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and do away with the ''mandi'' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scoreboard of India Women vs SA Women 1st T20I

Scoreboard of the first T20 International between India Women and South Africa Women here on Saturday.India Women Innings Smriti Mandhana c Anne Bosch b S Ismail 11 Shafali Verma st Sinalo Jafta b N Mlaba 23 Harleen Deol c S Ismail b Anne B...

Congress manifesto in Assam: law to scrap CAA, farm loan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday released his partys election manifesto for Assam, making five guarantees that included Rs 2,000 per month for every housewife and law to nullify the Citizenship Amendment Act.The Congress also promis...

Three PAC battalions to be named after women warriors: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced to set up three PAC battalions, which will be named after women warriors. Addressing a gathering at an event organised on the death anniversary of Rani Avantibai Lodhi, Chie...

India inches closer to 4.5 crore covid vaccination mark with 16 lakh doses given today

Union Health Ministry in its daily vaccination update on Saturday said the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 4.36 crore with 16 lakh inoculated today. A total of 4,36,75,564 vaccine doses hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021