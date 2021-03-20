Turkey quitting domestic violence convention is 'wrong signal', says Germany

Turkey's decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention, a landmark 2011 treaty designed to protect women from domestic violence, sent the wrong signal to Europe and to the women of Turkey, a German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

"Neither cultural nor religious or other national traditions can serve as an excuse for ignoring violence against women," the spokeswoman said.

