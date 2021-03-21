Left Menu

Left Front releases poll manifesto in Bengal, says CAA won't be implemented

The Left Front on Saturday unveiled its manifesto for the West Bengal assembly polls, promising to restore the rule of law in the state, and stressing that the Citizenship Amendment Act wont be implemented under any circumstance.The CPIM-led front pledged to adhere to the principles of secularism and ensure the safety of linguistic and religious minorities, including Muslims.The manifesto, released by Left Front Chairman Biman Bose at the CPIM state headquarters, said that the BJP government at the Centre has attacked the secular and pluralistic fabric of the country.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-03-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 00:21 IST
Left Front releases poll manifesto in Bengal, says CAA won't be implemented

The Left Front on Saturday unveiled its manifesto for the West Bengal assembly polls, promising to restore the rule of law in the state, and stressing that the Citizenship Amendment Act won't be implemented under any circumstance.

The CPI(M)-led front pledged to adhere to the principles of secularism and ensure the safety of linguistic and religious minorities, including Muslims.

The manifesto, released by Left Front Chairman Biman Bose at the CPI(M) state headquarters, said that ''the BJP government at the Centre has attacked the secular and pluralistic fabric of the country. Religion has been used as a yardstick for determining citizenship. The rights of minorities are gradually declining.'' The Left parties also accused the Trinamool Congress government in the state of ''playing communal card''.

When ''the TMC is having a secret understanding with the BJP'', the Left Front ''would strictly follow the principles of secularism and not interfere in one's religious practice,'' the manifesto said.

''CAA, NRC shall not be implemented in the state,'' it said.

The employment scenario in the state is ''abysmal'' under the TMC rule, with ''no investment'' in the industrial sector and ''corruption in the government's recruitment process'', the Left parties alleged.

''We will accord priority in generating employment in industry, agriculture, cooperative sectors and small and medium enterprises,'' it said.

Specific and effective policies will also be formulated to build large scale industries, the 16-page manifesto said.

It identified the information technology, biotechnology, agri-based industries as the thrust areas, and emphasised on the need to set up units in steel, electronics, automobile, petrochemicals, power, cement, garments and leather sectors to create large scale employment.

''Land acquisition for industries in extreme cases'' will be done by building consensus with all stakeholders, it said.

Criticising the new farm laws of the Centre, the manifesto vowed to ensure that farmers get minimum support price for their produce.

The Left parties also promised that tests for recruitment of teachers at primary, secondary and higher secondary schools will be regularised.

The 100-day employment programme will be extended from rural to urban areas. Work and wages will be increased to 150 days, they said.

The CPI(M)-led front has formed an alliance with the Congress and the newly-floated ISF for the upcoming assembly polls.

Elections to the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal will be held between March 27 and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Erica Watson to direct 'The 4400' reboot set at The CW

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan CM okays direct recruitment for 58 vacant posts in Planning and Statistics Dept

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved direct recruitment for 58 vacant posts in the Planning and Statistics Department, according to an official release. The CM has approved the proposal to send the requisitions to the Rajastha...

Albania donates COVID-19 vaccines to Kosovo health workers

Hundreds of health workers from Kosovo travelled to Albania on Saturday to be inoculated against COVID-19 after the neighbouring country offered to donate some of its supplies. Kosovo, where Albanians are a majority, is the only country in ...

Cong releases 39 more candidates for West Bengal

The Congress released another list of 39 candidates on Saturday night for the West Bengal Assembly election.The candidates declared today are for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of the election.It has fielded Md Shadab Khan in B...

Scuffles and arrests as anti-lockdown protesters march through London

Scuffles broke out as anti-lockdown protesters marched through central London on Saturday, defying police warnings for them to stay away due to coronavirus restrictions. Police said they made 13 arrests for COVID regulation breaches after u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021