Policemen probing case attacked in UP's Rasulabad

ANI | Updated: 21-03-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 11:46 IST
Policemen probing case attacked in UP's Rasulabad
Kanpur Dehat Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Chaudhary [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Two policemen who had gone to investigate a marital dispute case on the complaint of a woman, were allegedly attacked by her in-laws with bricks and stones in Uttar Pradesh's Rasulabad on Sunday. According to the police, during the investigation, a chowki in-charge and a constable got into an argument with the in-laws of the woman who then allegedly assaulted them with bricks and stones before fleeing the spot.

Kanpur Dehat Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Chaudhary told ANI, "On a complaint call of a woman, a chowki in-charge and a constable had gone for investigation, during which they got into an argument with her in-laws. Her in-laws attacked them with stones and bricks. Legal action is being taken against the accused." The injured policemen are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital and several teams have been formed to arrest the accused persons, said the police.

"They have been admitted to a hospital. Several teams have been formed to nab the accused," said Preetinder Singh, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Kanpur Range. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

