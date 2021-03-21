Left Menu

Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to USD 49 billion

Saudi Arabia's state-backed oil giant Aramco announced Sunday that its profits nearly halved in 2020 to USD 49 billion, a big drop that came as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets. Saudi Arabian Oil Co. released its financial results a year after the pandemic sent the price of oil crashing to all-time lows as people stopped moving around the world to stem the spread of the virus.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 21-03-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 12:21 IST
Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees 2020 profits drop to USD 49 billion
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Saudi Arabia's state-backed oil giant Aramco announced Sunday that its profits nearly halved in 2020 to USD 49 billion, a big drop that came as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global energy markets.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. released its financial results a year after the pandemic sent the price of oil crashing to all-time lows as people stopped moving around the world to stem the spread of the virus. In recent weeks, however, the price has edged up as movement restrictions ease, commerce increases, and more people get vaccinated against COVID-19. Still, analysts caution that a peak in demand may still be far off.

Despite the sharp drop in oil revenue, Aramco said it would stick to its promise of paying quarterly dividends of USD 18.75 billion — USD 75 billion a year — due to commitments the company made to shareholders in the run-up to its initial public offering. Nearly all of the dividend money goes to the Saudi government, which owns more than 98 percent of the company.

The public figures, obligatory ever since the mostly state-owned company listed a sliver of its worth on Riyadh's Tadawul stock exchange in 2019, offer valuable insight into the health of the region's largest economy. Despite Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's efforts to diversify the economy away from oil, the kingdom remains heavily dependent on oil exports to fuel government spending.

Saudi Aramco's's profit of USD 49 billion in 2020 is down from USD 88.2 in 2019 and USD 111.1 billion in 2018. Still, Aramco remains one of the world's most valuable companies. The company produced the equivalent of 9.2 million barrels per day of crude oil over the course of the year, its annual results said. Capital expenditure was down in 2020 to $27 billion compared to $32.8 billion the year before. Aramco expects to spend $35 billion this year, significantly lower than the previous estimates of $40-$45 billion.

In recent months, oil prices have made a major comeback from April 2020, when the price of international benchmark Brent crude dipped below $20 a barrel. For the first time in a year, the price of Brent surpassed $60 a barrel last month and traded over $64 a barrel Sunday.

The price increase has come as Saudi Arabia seems determined to curb output and support crude markets even as demand rises, with nations lifting lockdowns and accelerating vaccination campaigns.

Earlier this month, the kingdom said it would extend its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels a day at least through April. Most OPEC oil cartel and allied countries likewise left their production cuts in place — in stark contrast to March of last year when a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia prompted the two oil giants to unleash an onslaught of crude on the market as demand dipped. Saudi officials have urged caution, arguing that global economic recovery may still be undermined by new coronavirus restrictions and fast-spreading virus variants.

Before December of 2019, when Aramco floated 1.5 percent of its shares on the stock exchange, the firm was owned directly by the Al Saud ruling family and didn't need to announce results. Initially, Aramco listed at 32 riyals (USD 8.53) a share, becoming the world's most valuable listed company, with a market valuation of USD 1.7 trillion. Since then, however, Aramco lost its stock exchange crown to Apple as its value declined. On Sunday it traded around 35 riyals (USD 9.30) a share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: BJP organises 'Kashmir Ki Baat, Youth Ke Saath', discusses future policies with DDC members

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Kashmir unit on Saturday organised Kashmir Ki Baat, Youth Ke Saath programme to discuss future policies with the youth District Development Council DDC members from BJP and Independents. BJP is growing significant...

ITBP accords top service honour to troops who helped reunite elderly man with family

Three Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP personnel who helped reunite a stranded 70-year-old man with his family in Karnataka after about three decades have been awarded the top force commendation for undertaking the humanitarian task.The troo...

Sailing-One-off America's Cup match a backwards step, says New York Yacht Club commodore

New York Yacht Club commodore Christopher J Culver has hit out at the prospect of a one-off Americas Cup match between Team New Zealand and INEOS Team UK, saying the idea was not in sailings best interest. New Zealand, who retained the Auld...

Congress means lies, confusion, instability, violence and corruption: says PM in Assam rally. PTI DG

SNS SNS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021