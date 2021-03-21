Left Menu

Maharashtra Home Minister Deshmukh should resign immediately: Amar Sable

With former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh writing to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray accusing State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of running an extortion racket, a new political storm has hit the state's ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi with senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sable demanding the immediate resignation of Deshmukh for a fair investigation into the allegation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 12:33 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Deshmukh should resign immediately: Amar Sable
Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sable. Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar With former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh writing to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray accusing State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of running an extortion racket, a new political storm has hit the state's ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi with senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sable demanding the immediate resignation of Deshmukh for a fair investigation into the allegation.

Amar Sable told ANI, "It is a very serious matter, it needs to be investigated. For a fair investigation, it is also necessary that the Maharashtra Home Minister should resign immediately. The former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh needs to go on immediate leave." He also demanded an investigation into "all the transfers under Anil Deshmukh's tenure".

"Now the Government of Maharashtra is saying that they will discuss this serious matter. Instead of discussing the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra when the figures have crossed 27,000 within 24 hours, they are going to discuss this issue," he said. "Dhananjay Munde, Sanjay Rathor and now Anil Deshmukh are facing serious allegations. I want to ask if this is the government of Maha Vikas Aghadi or the government of Maha allegations Aghadi," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

70,000 Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres operationalised ahead of schedule: Govt

India has marked a key milestone in universalising primary health care with the target of operationalising 70,000 Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres AB-HWCs by March 31 being realised ahead of time, the Union Health Ministry said o...

J-K: BJP organises 'Kashmir Ki Baat, Youth Ke Saath', discusses future policies with DDC members

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Kashmir unit on Saturday organised Kashmir Ki Baat, Youth Ke Saath programme to discuss future policies with the youth District Development Council DDC members from BJP and Independents. BJP is growing significant...

ITBP accords top service honour to troops who helped reunite elderly man with family

Three Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP personnel who helped reunite a stranded 70-year-old man with his family in Karnataka after about three decades have been awarded the top force commendation for undertaking the humanitarian task.The troo...

Sailing-One-off America's Cup match a backwards step, says New York Yacht Club commodore

New York Yacht Club commodore Christopher J Culver has hit out at the prospect of a one-off Americas Cup match between Team New Zealand and INEOS Team UK, saying the idea was not in sailings best interest. New Zealand, who retained the Auld...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021