Maharashtra Home Minister Deshmukh should resign immediately: Amar Sable

By Amit Kumar With former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh writing to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray accusing State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of running an extortion racket, a new political storm has hit the state's ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi with senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Sable demanding the immediate resignation of Deshmukh for a fair investigation into the allegation.

Amar Sable told ANI, "It is a very serious matter, it needs to be investigated. For a fair investigation, it is also necessary that the Maharashtra Home Minister should resign immediately. The former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh needs to go on immediate leave." He also demanded an investigation into "all the transfers under Anil Deshmukh's tenure".

"Now the Government of Maharashtra is saying that they will discuss this serious matter. Instead of discussing the rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra when the figures have crossed 27,000 within 24 hours, they are going to discuss this issue," he said. "Dhananjay Munde, Sanjay Rathor and now Anil Deshmukh are facing serious allegations. I want to ask if this is the government of Maha Vikas Aghadi or the government of Maha allegations Aghadi," he added. (ANI)

