Saudi Aramco CEO says contingency plans in place in case of attacks

Saudi Aramco CEO says contingency plans in place in case of attacksReuters | Dubai | Updated: 21-03-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 13:11 IST
Saudi Aramco has contingency and emergency response plans in place to deal with any attacks, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Sunday.
He said a refinery in Riyadh, which was attacked on Friday and caught fire, began to be brought back on stream within a few hours.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Aramco
- Amin Nasser
- Riyadh