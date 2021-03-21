Mansukh Hiren case: Maharashtra ATS arrests 2 detained persons
Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad late on Saturday arrested two persons who were previously detained in connection with the Mansukh Hiran death case.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-03-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 13:33 IST
Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad late on Saturday arrested two persons who were previously detained in connection with the Mansukh Hiran death case. The arrested have been identified as a Mumbai Police constable Vinayak Shinde and a bookie Naresh Dhare.
The duo will be produced before a local court for seeking a remand. On Saturday, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) had handed over the probe into the Hiran case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
On Friday, Maharashtra ATS, probing the death of Mansukh Hiren, had recorded statements of 25 people. The ATS, on Wednesday also confirmed that the diatom test report of the deceased businessman has returned positive.
Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead on March 5 in Thane. (ANI)
