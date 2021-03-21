Left Menu

Reinstating Waze was Param Bir Singh's decision, not Thackeray's: Sharad Pawar

A day after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that the decision of reinstating Waze into Mumbai Police was that of Singh and not Thackeray's and asserted the allegations will have no impact on the Maharashtra government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 15:04 IST
Reinstating Waze was Param Bir Singh's decision, not Thackeray's: Sharad Pawar
Sharad Pawar addressing a press conference in Delhi on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A day after former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that the decision of reinstating Waze into Mumbai Police was that of Singh and not Thackeray's and asserted the allegations will have no impact on the Maharashtra government. Addressing a press conference here, Pawar told reporters, "The decision to reinforce Waze into the service was taken by the Former Mumbai Commissioner of Police and not by the Chief Minister. I don't know whether efforts are being made or not to topple the government (Maharashtra). All I can say is they will have no impact on the government."

Terming the allegations levelled against Deshmukh serious, Pawar said that Thackeray has full authority to take a decision on the matter. "The allegations against the Maharashtra Home Minister are serious. The Maharashtra CM has the full authority to take a decision regarding an inquiry on these allegations against the Home Minister," he said.

In his letter, Param Bir Singh, who has now been posted as Commandant General of Home Guards, said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers". Singh also alleged that Deshmukh had ordered to file a case of abetment to suicide in MP Mohan Delkar's death who was found dead in Mumbai on February 22 this year.

On Saturday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' made by Param Bir Singh in his letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sharon Stone receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Hollywood star Sharon Stone says she has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news.Got my first vaccine... Come to coreresponse Carbon Health. It was easy to ge...

If AIADMK wins, it will be BJP's victory, DMK chief Stalin tells people

Even if the AIADMK emerged victorious in a single seat, the victor would be a BJP MLA and hence people should vote for his party and its allies in the April 6 Assembly elections, DMK president M K Stalin appealed to the electorate here on S...

UP's Shahjahanpur gears up to celebrate Holi with a difference

Continuing an 18th century tradition that celebrates communal amity, the festival of colours in this Uttar Pradesh town will begin not with gulal but with revellers hurling footwear at a Laat Saab procession featuring a buffalo cart and a h...

Mamata Banerjee calls PM Modi 'TMC thief', Suvendu Adhikari a 'traitor'

After several Trinamool Congress leaders including Suvendu Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party this year ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said they were traitors and Prime Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021