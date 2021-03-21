Left Menu

Ranchi Police releases poster to prevent instances of mob lynching

Ranchi Police on Sunday released a poster to spread awareness among people not to take the law into their hands after recent incidents of mob lynching in the city.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 21-03-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 15:09 IST
The poster released by Ranchi Police.. Image Credit: ANI

Ranchi Police on Sunday released a poster ot spread awareness among people not to take law into their hands after recent incidents of mob lynching in the city. The poster makes a number of appeals to the public, including not to take the law in their hands at any cost, not to unnecessarily attack or beat anyone in case of provocation or rumour.

It added, "On receiving any kind of information about suspicious person or event, inform the police on 'Dial 100' or '112' and lodge a complaint with the local police station." Police also said that the informant's identity will be kept confidential. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

