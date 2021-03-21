Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh government's Women Helpline 181, under the 'Mission Shakti' scheme, has so far assisted as many as 16,075 women, informed the state government.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-03-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 15:19 IST
Women Helpline 181 assisted 16,075 women: UP govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The helpline has provided help to 593 women by giving information about government schemes.

"Savita (changed name) of Rae Bareli called 181 and told that the names of her two children are not being registered in the ration card. She asked for help many times from the village Kotedar and the employees of the department concerned but nothing happened," read a press statement. "Upon contacting 181, the counselor of the helpline immediately spoke to the Kotedar of the village and also to the officials of the department. As a result, the names of Savita's children got registered in the ration card," the statement added.

Women are also taking help of this helpline number in the event of children not getting nutritional supplies from Anganwadi centers. Apart from taking advantage of government schemes, women are also taking help by calling 181 in domestic violence and other police related matters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

