COVID-19: Exams for class 8 students, MPPSC conducted amid lockdown in Indore

Indore has been placed under a complete lockdown on Sunday in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-03-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 15:20 IST
Indore bears a deserted look during complete lockdown imposed on Sunday due to rising COVID cases. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Indore has been placed under a complete lockdown on Sunday in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh. Amid the ongoing lockdown in Indore, students of class eighth appeared for their final examinations. Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) mains examination was also held here today.

Reportedly, special buses were arranged by the district administration to assist the students and candidates in reaching their examination centres. The head of an MPPSC exam centre stated that all arrangements are in place in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines and provision of special space for specially-abled candidates have also been made. The Health Department has also arranged mask and sanitiser for candidates, she added.

Thousands of candidates reached 13 centres allotted for the MPPSC exams during the complete lockdown in Indore. The lockdown was imposed from 10 pm on Saturday night and shall be in place till 6 am on Monday, informed a police official.

According to the official, milk suppliers, medical stores and shops selling essential commodities were exempted from the lockdown. Police barricades have been placed at important intersections and commuters are being intercepted at various checkpoints, he added.

On Saturday, the Madhya Pradesh government had announced a lockdown every Sunday in Jabalpur, Bhopal, and Indore until further orders due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. According to the state government directive, all schools and colleges in these three cities will remain closed till March 31.

The decision has been taken after the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday. Madhya Pradesh currently has a total of 7,344 active cases.

Meanwhile, India reported 43,846 new COVID-19 cases, 22,956 recoveries and 197 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

