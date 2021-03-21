For first time, NTPC Bongaigaon's output crosses installed capacity

The output of state-run power major NTPC's Bongaigaon plant in Assam has crossed its installed capacity of 750 MW for the first time since the commissioning of all its units two years ago, an official statement said on Sunday.

The plant achieved more than 100 percent Plant Load Factor (PLF) for the first time since all three units were commissioned in March 2019, it said.

''The station achieved the highest-ever generation of 18.2499 MUs (million units) on March 18, 2021, with 101.39 percent PLF,'' NTPC Bongaigaon Senior Manager Madhurjya Singha Lahkar said in a statement.

Units I and II have crossed 100 percent and Unit III achieved a PLF of 98.5 percent, he said.

The total installed capacity of the plant is 750 MW, which is equivalent to 18 million units. PLF is the generated capacity against the installed capacity.

''NTPC's group generation also exceeded 300 BUs (billion units) in the current financial year 2020-21. NTPC group companies have generated 300.8 BUs till March 19 in the current financial year,'' the statement said.

This is higher by 6.9 percent compared to the same period last year, it said.

NTPC Bongaigaon in western Assam was set up at a total investment of Rs 8,149 crore.

The plant's Unit-I was commissioned on April 1, 2016, while the other two units were commissioned on November 1, 2017, and March 26, 2019.

