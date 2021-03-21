Left Menu

Engineering institutions should move towards multi-disciplinary education, encourage girls to join: President Kovind

In his address at the 18th annual convocation of NIT Rourkela on Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind said that engineering institutions should move towards more holistic and multi-disciplinary education with increased emphasis on arts and humanities and noted that NIT Rourkela has already adopted this approach to a certain extent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 17:23 IST
Engineering institutions should move towards multi-disciplinary education, encourage girls to join: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In his address at the 18th annual convocation of NIT Rourkela on Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind said that engineering institutions should move towards more holistic and multi-disciplinary education with increased emphasis on arts and humanities and noted that NIT Rourkela has already adopted this approach to a certain extent. President Kovind also said that girls should be encouraged to pursue technical education and excel in the same manner as they do in other areas, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Sunday.

The President said that one of the objectives of the National Education Policy is to make India a global knowledge superpower in the 21st century and urged NIT Rourkela to help achieve that objective. The President said the National Education Policy 2020 envisions that engineering institutions should move towards more holistic and multi-disciplinary education with increased emphasis on arts and humanities, the statement said.

"Raising the issue of less participation of women in technical education, the President said that in most of the convocations he attended across the country, he noticed that girl students are outshining boy students in liberal arts, humanities, medical sciences, law and several other areas. However, it has been observed that the enrolment of women in technical and scientific disciplines is low," he said. "According to a recent survey, enrolment of women in engineering and technical institutes across India is only about 20 per cent. He emphasised that girls should be encouraged to pursue technical education and excel in the same manner as they do in other areas," said the statement.

"He said that the growth and excellence of women in technical areas would add a new dimension to national development. It would promote gender empowerment at higher levels in the field of science and technology. It would also help women break the glass ceiling in one of the most important spheres in the world of the 21st century," it said. "He was happy to note that NIT Rourkela has adopted five villages, as part of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and was upgrading science laboratories as well as providing computer education in those villages. He also noted that a Poverty Alleviation Research Centre at this campus works for the less-privileged people of Kalahandi, Balangir and Koraput region of Odisha. He appreciated NIT Rourkela for these commendable initiatives," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chandigarh reports 239 fresh COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh reported 239 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours taking the total number of corona cases in the Union Territory to 24,459, the health department informed on Sunday. The UT now has 1,872 active cases, while 22,225 people hav...

BJP president JP Nadda to hold 3 rallies in Assam on Monday

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda will hold rallies in Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Biswanath Charali on Monday ahead of the Assam assembly election. Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in thr...

MP: siren to be blown to make people take vow of wearing masks

A siren will be sounded in all cities in Madhya Pradesh at 11 am on March 23 for two minutes when people will take a vow to wear masks and maintain a physical distance at public places to check the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Shiv...

In poll manifesto, BJP promises new AIIMS in North Bengal, Jungle Mahal, Sunderban.

In poll manifesto, BJP promises new AIIMS in North Bengal, Jungle Mahal, Sunderban....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021