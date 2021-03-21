Left Menu

Leopard enters house, trapped in K'taka

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 21-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 17:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A leopard that entered a house in Udupi district in search of prey during the wee hours of Sunday was trapped inside the room of a house, Forest department sources said.

The leopard was chasing a dog which went inside the house in Nailadi village in Brahmavar taluk, followed by the animal.

Hearing the sound, the occupants of the house saw the leopard and closed the room from outside.

Forest Department personnel were informed and they led the animal into a cage and later released it in the nearby reserve forests, department sources said.

A team led by zonal forest officer Shankaranarayana Chidanandappa conducted an hour-long operation to trap the leopard in the cage, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

