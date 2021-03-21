Business brief

Hindustan Zinc (HZL) on Sunday said that it is consciously treating and reusing sewage water to operate its plant, thereby saving water. Conserving water should not just be taken as 'need of the hour' but as an ingrained approach towards the environment, the company noted. In a state like Rajasthan, it is even more precious due to sparse rainfall in catchment areas of all the reservoirs.

As a major economic contributor in Rajasthan, Hindustan Zinc is constantly working on recycling, searching alternatives for use of water, and exploring alternative water sources, the company said in a statement. ''Water conservation is a collective responsibility and needs to be a way of life in whatever we do. At Hindustan Zinc, we are already a 2.41 times Water Positive Company and have a long-term approach to water management that aims to improve our performance, efficiency, increased use of recycled water, gainful utilisation of water while focusing on renewable power for sustainable development,'' Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said.

