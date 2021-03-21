Left Menu

Women drivers at Corbett Tiger Reserve from next tourism season

At a programme held to mark World Forestry Day in Nainitals Ramnagar, Rawat said the government will also provide necessary financial assistance to the women drivers to purchase a Gypsy under the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Scheme.According to a release, the chief minister said a light and sound show besides an amphitheatre will be also be started.He said the under-construction wildlife rescue centre at the Dhela Range of the tiger reserve will be opened to tourists.Forest Minister Dr Hark Singh Rawat said the state government under an initiative made women nature guides.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 21-03-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 19:14 IST
Women drivers at Corbett Tiger Reserve from next tourism season

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday said additional 50 vehicles will be registered for the next tourism season at Corbett Tiger Reserve and these will be driven by women. At a programme held to mark World Forestry Day in Nainital’s Ramnagar, Rawat said the government will also provide necessary financial assistance to the women drivers to purchase a “Gypsy” under the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Scheme.

According to a release, the chief minister said a light and sound show besides an amphitheatre will be also be started.

He said the under-construction wildlife rescue centre at the Dhela Range of the tiger reserve will be opened to tourists.

Forest Minister Dr Hark Singh Rawat said the state government under an initiative made women “nature guides”. He said each woman “nature guide” is earning Rs 25,000 per month now. In future, they will be imparted free training, he said.

Meanwhile, forest officials said in the current tourism season, 73 “nature guides”, including eight women, were selected and provided 15 days of training.

Forest officials said that since February this year, about 1.65 lakh tourists have visited the Corbett Tiger Reserve, resulting in a revenue of around Rs 7.25 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will Love Alarm Season 3 ever take place? What more we know

Dr. David Warren: Google honors ‘black box’ inventor on his 96th birthday

Applications now open for Class 5 of Google for Startups Accelerator India

Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa ambulance firm to help train people in emergency first aid

A firm contracted by the Goa government to provide free ambulance services will now train families to provide emergency first aid, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Sunday.He said GVK EMRI 108, which currently operates a free amb...

Ganemat Sekhon wins India's first World Cup medal in women's skeet

Young Indian shooter Ganemat Sekhon won the countrys first-ever ISSF World Cup medal in the womens skeet event when she bagged a bronze on the third competition day of the tournament here on Sunday.However, in the mens skeet final, Gurjoat ...

Turkish forces kill 8 YPG members in northern Syria

Ankara Turkey, March 21 ANIXinhua Turkish forces killed eight members of the Syrian Kurdish Peoples Protection Units YPG in northern Syria after they opened fire on Turkeys troops in the region, Turkeys Defense Ministry said on Sunday. Turk...

Ghana's bauxite deal with Chinese state-owned firm poses environmental risk: Report

Ghanas bauxite deal with a Chinese state-owned firm draws sharp criticism from environmentalists who warned that mining in the countrys key forests would pose environmental risks. In 2018, Ghana signed a bauxite-for infrastructure deal with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021