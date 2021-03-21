After outbreak-lockdown lull, MSEDCL to provide 20 lakh meters

After outbreak-lockdown lull, MSEDCL to provide 20 lakh metersPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-03-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 20:39 IST
MSEDCL will provide at least 20 lakh new meters in Maharashtra in order to bridge the gap between demand and supply that occurred due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, the state-run power distribution firm said on Sunday.
This would be higher than the eight to nine lakh meters it releases annually, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited said in a statement.
It said 1.44 lakh meters are available with it, while orders have been placed for 18 lakh single-phase and 1.70 lakh three-phase meters, a sizable number of which would be available by the end of this month.
