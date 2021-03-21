Left Menu

Maharashtra reports 30,535 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 30,535 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11,314 recoveries, and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-03-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 22:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra reported 30,535 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11,314 recoveries, and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department on Saturday. With this, the total cases surged to 24,79,682 including 2,10,120 active cases and 22,14,867 total recoveries. However, the death toll mounted to 53,399.

The fatality rate in the state now stands at 2.15 per cent in the state. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 3,775 new COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative cases in the capital city to 3,62,654.

As many as 1,647 have recovered from the disease while 10 people in Mumbai succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. Total recoveries in the city stand at 3,26,708 and death toll at11,582 while there are 23,448 active cases in Mumbai.

The Nagpur District in Maharashtra reported 3614 new COVID-19 cases, 1859 recoveries, and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative cases in the district stand at 1,93,080 while the total recoveries stand at 1,59,108.

There are 29,348 active cases in Nagpur. As many as 4,624 people in the district succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

