12 injuried as bus met with an accident in J-K's Doda

At least 12 people sustained injuries after a bus met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Doda (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-03-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 22:28 IST
Visuals form the spot. . Image Credit: ANI

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, "The bus was on way from Doda to Jammu met with an accident at Sarora (Tikri). The injured persons have been shifted to the hospital."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

