12 injuried as bus met with an accident in J-K's Doda
At least 12 people sustained injuries after a bus met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir.ANI | Doda (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-03-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 22:28 IST
At least 12 people sustained injuries after a bus met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, "The bus was on way from Doda to Jammu met with an accident at Sarora (Tikri). The injured persons have been shifted to the hospital."
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Another farmer from Haryana commits suicide near Tikri border
Entry, exit gates of stations on Tikri Kalan-Brig Hoshiar Singh section of Green Line closed: DMRC
Entry, exit closed at Delhi metro stations from Tikri Kalan to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh
Entry, exit gates of metro stations on Tikri Kalan-Brig Hoshiar Singh section closed for few hours