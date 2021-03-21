12 injuried as bus met with an accident in J-K's Doda

At least 12 people sustained injuries after a bus met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, "The bus was on way from Doda to Jammu met with an accident at Sarora (Tikri). The injured persons have been shifted to the hospital."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

