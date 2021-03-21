Scoreboard: India Women vs SA Women, 2nd T20I

South Africa Women Innings Lizelle Lee c and b Radha Yadav 70 Anne Bosch b Gayakwad 2 Sune Luus run out 20 Laura Wolvaardt not out 53 Mignon du Preez c Deepti b Harleen 10 Nadine de Klerk not out 33 Extras: (nb 1) 1 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 159 Fall of Wickets: 1/8 2/66 3/116 4/140 Bowling: Arundhati Reddy 4-0-35-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-20-1, Deepti Sharma 3-0-31-0, Radha Yadav 4-0-25-1, Simran Bahadur 2-0-16-0, Harleen Deol 3-0-32-1.

