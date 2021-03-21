J-K: BRO rescues truck hit by avalanche at Dett Sirpaton
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday rescued a truck carrying essential supplies to Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector.ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-03-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 22:37 IST
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday rescued a truck carrying essential supplies to Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector. The truck was hit by an avalanche at Dett Sirpaton area of the Union Territory on the way to Keran.
BRO officials rescued the driver and evacuated the truck. More details awaited. (ANI)
