COVID-19: Primary schools to remain closed till further orders in Rajasthan
Rajasthan government has stated that primary schools will remain closed till further orders in the state.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 21-03-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 22:38 IST
Visitors entering the state from March 25 will have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours. Primary schools to remain closed till further order, as per Rajasthan Government in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.
Markets to remain closed after 10 pm from March 22 in areas under all city municipal corporations. Night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am to be imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwara and Kushalgarh, it said. (ANI)
