Conserve forests and water bodies for future generations, says Karnataka Minister

Citizens must understand that the fundamental principle of ecology is coexistence and should conserve forests and water bodies for future generations, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-03-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 23:56 IST
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Citizens must understand that the fundamental principle of ecology is coexistence and should conserve forests and water bodies for future generations, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday. He was speaking at the event organised by Isha Foundation to celebrate the success of first planting season of Cauvery Calling Movement and International Day of Forests.In the philosophy of Sanatana Hindu Dharma there is an inseparable relationship between mankind and nature. Quoting the example of Lord Shiva's family he said that the mythological vehicle of Lord Shiva is bull which is a prey to Lion, the vehicle of Goddess Durga. The vehicle of Lord Ganesha is rat which is in turn a prey to the snake, the ornament of Shiva. The snake in turn is prey to peacock which is the vehicle of Subramanya, the other son of Shiva and Parvati. Yet all these coexist as part of one family. This is a symbol of tolerance and coexistence, explained the Minister.

Even though the river Cauvery has its origin in Talakaveri, Karnataka it has been a lifeline for three states. It is our duty to protect and conserve river Cauvery. It is laudable that more than 1 crore saplings have been planted in response to the clarion call of Sadguru Shri Jaggi Vasudev ji, said Dr K Sudhakar. This is first-of-its-kind movement in the whole world. More than 1,000 sq km of land is being afforested. We must conserve our forests and water bodies for future generations, said Minister.

Regarding COVID-19, Sudhakar said earlier in the morning that coronavirus cases have increased to 1,000 in Bengaluru. If people do not follow precautions, it will be spread further. All senior citizens and eligible should get the vaccine. Youth should avoid unnecessary gatherings, said the minister. Citizens and government should obey the advice of Technical Advisory Committee. The virus equally harms all kinds of activities. Government is doing whatever it can. Strict restrictions are being avoided to ensure that there is no inconvenience for day to day activities of people and economy. Will request CM to convene a all-party meeting regarding containment measures. State Borders are kept on high alert. All border district administrations have been instructed regarding this, said minister. (ANI)

