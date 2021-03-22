Left Menu

Some people misleading farmers for ulterior interests: Adityanath

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-03-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 00:31 IST
Some people misleading farmers for ulterior interests: Adityanath
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said some people for their ''ulterior interests'' are misleading farmers and asked them to be wary of such ''selfish'' elements.

He also said that after 70 years of independence, a government has come at the Centre which is committed to double farmers' income and ensure their welfare.

Interacting with farmers at a conference in Gorakhpur, Adityanath asked them to be wary of ''vested and selfish elements'' who always mislead farmers and use them for their ''ulterior interests''.

These are the same people who while in power did not do anything for the welfare of farmers, he said without naming any political party or person.

''Such elements used them (farmers) to make their own fortune and allowed farming communities to languish in penury and debt,'' he said while addressing the conference organised under the Mission Kisan Kalyan.

Adityanath apprised the conference of the work done by the Modi government at the Centre, and the BJP government in the state in the interest of farmers.

He said that those who misled farmers have always been habitual liars.''These people have spread a lie that farm land will be grabbed under contract farming, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already made it clear that contract farming is just another option, not an obligation and farmers have all the freedom to sell their produce anywhere to earn more profit from the market,'' Adityanath said referring to the new farm laws.

He also sought to allay fears that mandis will be closed. ''Not a single mandi was closed since June 2020, when the farm bills were brought, but a deliberate misinformation campaign was run to misguide farmers,'' Adityanath said. Farmers, mostly from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi''s borders since November 28 last year demanding rollback of the laws.

They are protesting against the Farmers'' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The three farm laws, enacted in September last year, have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

India's Serum to delay further vaccine shipments to Brazil, Morocco, Saudi - source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany set to extend COVID-19 lockdown, draft proposal says

Germany is set to extend a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic into its fifth month, according to a draft proposal, after infection rates exceeded the level at which authorities say hospitals will be overstretched. The recommendation ...

Soccer-Leicester out-class Manchester United to reach FA Cup semis

Leicester Citys Kelechi Iheanacho scored two poachers goals as they beat Manchester United 3-1 in their FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday to set up a last-four clash against Southampton.The Foxes took the lead following a horrendous error from...

Slovak PM prepared to step down to resolve coalition crisis, sets conditions

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Sunday he was prepared to step down to calm down a crisis in his four-party coalition, if his coalition partners agreed to several conditions including a cabinet seat for himself.The year-old, four...

Soccer-FA Cup semi-final draw

Draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup made on Sunday Leicester City v SouthamptonChelsea v Manchester City Matches will be played at Wembley on April 17-18 Editing by Toby Davis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021